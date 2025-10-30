Allu Sirish–Nayanika Engagement to Be a Mega Family Affair

The Mega family is gearing up for yet another grand celebration as actor Allu Sirish is set to get engaged to Nayanika. The engagement ceremony will take place tomorrow evening, marking a beautiful new start in the Allu family. According to sources, the event will be a private family affair, attended by some of the biggest names from the Mega clan. Megastar Chiranjeevi and his family, Ram Charan and Upasana, and the newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all expected to grace the occasion.

The entire Mega family is reportedly thrilled about this joyous occasion and eager to celebrate together. With almost every prominent member of Tollywood’s first family coming together under one roof, the Allu–Nayanika engagement is bound to be a glittering event. The engagement is said to be planned as an outdoor event, but now the plans have changed due to rain in Hyderabad. Allu Sirish updated this through his Instagram post.