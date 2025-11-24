x
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Home > Movie News

Amazon Prime Trolled Brutally

Published on November 24, 2025 by sankar

Amazon Prime Trolled Brutally

The Family Man: Season 3 has been streaming on Amazon Prime since last weekend. The response is decent though some of them called it below their expectations. Amazon Prime is trolled brutally for other reasons. This is because of too many ad breaks during the streaming of the originals. Prime Video announced that the audience will have to watch 4-6 minutes of ads per hour of streaming. Amazon Prime Video has rolled out an ad-supported tier and this is implemented across the globe.

The ad-free subscription has a different charge and most of the Indians opted out for a cheaper version which will stream many ads. For this reason, Amazon Prime has been trolled badly over the weekend after The Family Man: Season 3 started streaming. In India, the Amazon Prime subscription costs Rs 1499 per year and an ad-free add-on is available for an extra ₹699 per year or ₹129 per month. Some of the frustrated viewers have taken their social media handles to express their dissatisfaction over the number of ads. There are reports that some of them opted out on pirated websites to avoid disruption because of the ads. Hope this feedback reaches the teams of Amazon Prime.

