Amazon Prime Trolled Brutally

The Family Man: Season 3 has been streaming on Amazon Prime since last weekend. The response is decent though some of them called it below their expectations. Amazon Prime is trolled brutally for other reasons. This is because of too many ad breaks during the streaming of the originals. Prime Video announced that the audience will have to watch 4-6 minutes of ads per hour of streaming. Amazon Prime Video has rolled out an ad-supported tier and this is implemented across the globe.

The ad-free subscription has a different charge and most of the Indians opted out for a cheaper version which will stream many ads. For this reason, Amazon Prime has been trolled badly over the weekend after The Family Man: Season 3 started streaming. In India, the Amazon Prime subscription costs Rs 1499 per year and an ad-free add-on is available for an extra ₹699 per year or ₹129 per month. Some of the frustrated viewers have taken their social media handles to express their dissatisfaction over the number of ads. There are reports that some of them opted out on pirated websites to avoid disruption because of the ads. Hope this feedback reaches the teams of Amazon Prime.