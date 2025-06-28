x
Movie News

Ankith Koyya, Manasa Choudhary Shine in the First Look of Love Jathara

Published on June 28, 2025 by swathy

Ankith Koyya, Manasa Choudhary Shine in the First Look of Love Jathara

Ankith Koyya, Manasa Choudhary Shine in the First Look of Love Jathara

Following the success of Sammathame, director Gopinath Reddy is all set to present his next romantic entertainer titled Love Jathara. The film stars Ankith Koyya and Manasa Choudhary in lead roles and is produced by Kankanala Praveen under the UG Creations banner. The team unveiled the film’s title and first look poster today.

The first look poster of Love Jathara reflects youthful vibes and promises a captivating romantic ride for audiences. The playful yet intense design of the poster suggests that the film will explore various facets of modern relationships, making it relatable for today’s generation.

The music is composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj, known for his catchy romantic numbers, while the cinematography is handled by Sujatha Siddharth.

Next Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala Dies Previous What did Aamir Khan achieve with Sitaare Zameen Par?
