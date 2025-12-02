x
Home > Politics

AP Goes Big on Electric Future: Chandrababu Unveils Massive EV Push

Published on December 2, 2025 by Sanyogita

AP Goes Big on Electric Future: Chandrababu Unveils Massive EV Push

Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for a major electric revolution. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced an aggressive plan to transform public transport and modernise the state’s power sector.

In a key review meeting with the Energy Department, Naidu directed that all APSRTC buses be converted to electric vehicles within five years. As the first step, the state will purchase 1,000 electric buses and set up 5,000 EV charging stations across AP.

The government will also install solar panels on 483 government buildings, generating nearly 150 MW of green energy. Power distribution companies have been asked to reduce losses, explore non-tariff income and study pollution control with IIT experts.

Industries received a boost too, with ferro-alloy incentives extended for another year, costing the government ₹1,053 crore. Naidu said he wants AP to become a “new energy hub”, pushing companies to start clean energy projects within 60 days under the ICE Policy.

He also hit out at the previous government, blaming mismanagement and cancelled power agreements for a ₹9,000 crore burden on citizens. The current administration, he said, has stabilised the system without raising power tariffs. With these bold moves, Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as one of India’s fastest-growing clean energy destinations.

