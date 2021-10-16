It is not a great Dasara for Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. Their son Aryan Khan is arrested in a drugs case and the investigation is on. The officials of NCB argued that they need him in their custody and a Mumbai court-ordered judicial custody for two weeks. Several bail pleas were filed and a Mumbai special court reserved the order for October 20th. SRK and Gauri Khan had a chance to speak to their son Aryan over a video call for 10 minutes. After completing his quarantine, Aryan Khan is prisoner no 956 in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. The NCB officials argued that Aryan Khan is a regular consumer of drugs and his contacts with the international drug dealers are traced currently.

Shah Rukh Khan sent a money order of Rs 4500 on October 11th for the canteen expenses of Aryan Khan. The youngster is having jail food and his clothes are sent from his home. Aryan Khan’s lawyer argued that no drugs are recovered from Aryan Khan on the day he was nabbed. SRK and Gauri Khan were confident that Aryan will be granted bail and he would be home for Dasara. This did not happen and they were badly disappointed.

Aryan Khan’s phone is seized and an investigation is happening based on his WhatsApp chats. Several drug dealers in Mumbai are arrested in this case. Aryan Khan along with seven others are taken into custody from a cruise on October 2nd which was on its way to Goa.