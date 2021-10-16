Tollywood Updated Release Chart 2021

The Dasara releases Maha Samudram, Most Eligible Bachelor and Pelli SandaD released all over and Most Eligible Bachelor is doing decent business across the Telugu states. There is a shuffle in the release dates of several films in the upcoming months in Telugu cinema. Here is the updated release chart of films that will release soon across the Telugu states:

October 22nd: Naatyam, Madhura Wines

October 29th: Varudu Kaavalenu

November 4th: Annaatthe, Manchi Rojulochaie

November 12th: Lakshya

November 19th: Rowdy Boys

December 3rd: Akhanda, Ghani

December 10th: Thank You

December 17th: Pushpa / Shyam Singha Roy

January 7th: RRR

January 26th: Bheemla Nayak

February 4th: Acharya