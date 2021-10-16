Tollywood Updated Release Chart 2021

The Dasara releases Maha Samudram, Most Eligible Bachelor and Pelli SandaD released all over and Most Eligible Bachelor is doing decent business across the Telugu states. There is a shuffle in the release dates of several films in the upcoming months in Telugu cinema. Here is the updated release chart of films that will release soon across the Telugu states:
October 22nd: Naatyam, Madhura Wines
October 29th: Varudu Kaavalenu
November 4th: Annaatthe, Manchi Rojulochaie
November 12th: Lakshya
November 19th: Rowdy Boys
December 3rd: Akhanda, Ghani
December 10th: Thank You
December 17th: Pushpa / Shyam Singha Roy
January 7th: RRR
January 26th: Bheemla Nayak
February 4th: Acharya