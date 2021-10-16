When will YSRCP hold its plenary session?

The one question that everybody in the YSRCP is asking is when the next plenary session of the party will be organized. The YSRCP constitution has mandated that the political parties should hold their plenary sessions once in two years. But it has already been four years since the YSRCP’s plenary session is held. So holding a plenary is imperative now

It goes to the credit of Chandrababu that despite Covid lockdown, Chandrababu managed to hold the plenary of the party online. The TRS in Telangana is now planning to hold the plenary. But, there seems to be no plenary insight for the YSRCP. The party could not hold the plenary in 2020 due to the Covid lockdown.

The last plenary of the YSRCP was held in July 2018. That was ahead of the 2019 assembly and general elections. It was in this plenary that YS Jagan has unveiled the ambitious Navaratnalu and announced his historic Praja Sankalpa Yatra. These two turned out to be game-changers for the YSRCP and catapulted it to power with an unprecedented majority. But since then, the same party executives are running the show at all levels. The village, mandal, and district level units need to be reconstituted. Those who have got positions of power are keeping away from the organizational work. There are reports that in some districts, even the district officers are being opened regularly.

Sources say that YS Jagan is planning to give key organizational responsibilities to the ministers who would be dropped from the cabinet in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle. They say that the plenary thus could be held only after the cabinet rejig is completed.