Jagan puts KCR in a fix over projects issue!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy scores over Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao in handing over irrigation projects on Krishna and Godavari.

The Centre has issued a gazette on July 16 to take control of all projects on Krishna and Godavari in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from October 14.

Jagan issued orders on October 14 itself to hand over projects on Krishna and Godavari to Centre.

Jagan again issued orders on October 15 handing over even hydel power stations at Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar.

KCR who is opposing to handover projects to Centre since the gazette was issued did not issue any orders to handover projects to Centre till today though it’s already two days since Centre’s gazette came into force.

With Jagan complying with Centre’s gazette, KCR is now forced to hand over projects. KCR did not expect Jagan to follow Centre’s gazette strictly and hand over projects promptly within the deadline.

If KCR refuses to handover projects, it will amount to a violation of Centre’s gazette. Jagan can then move Centre or even Supreme Court against Telangana government.

Political analysts say for the first time Jagan has put KCR in a fix on a major issue.