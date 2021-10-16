Will BJP implement Assam-Bengal formula in Telangana?

Is the BJP planning to implement the West Bengal and North East strategy in Telangana too? If highly placed sources are to be believed, the BJP national leadership is seriously contemplating bringing in the West Bengal strategy to Telangana to wrest power from the TRS.

In West Bengal and Assam, the BJP found that none of its existing leaders were a match to the rival party. They did not have the persona to emerge as an alternative to the ruling party leaders, who are very charismatic. In Bengal, it was Mamta Banerjee and in Assam, Gaurav Gogoi and Badruddin Ajmal were very popular leaders. Hence the BJP projected imports from other parties as to the CM candidates. The party worked under their leadership. In West Bengal, it was Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari and in Assam, it was Himantha Biswa Sarma, who was from the Congress. Both are proving to be able leaders for the party.

The BJP national leadership wants to implement a similar strategy for Telangana too. If reports are true, then the party national leadership is planning to project Eatala Rajender as its leader for the 2023 elections. Eatala is hugely popular, well-known, and is from the BC community. He would be a perfect counterfoil for KCR.

But, how will the BJP’s old-timers react? How will they respond to this plan? If sources are to be believed, a few seniors are inching closer to 70 years and may have to retire soon. The other leaders would be asked to make way for Eatala. Even Eatala’s body language and speeches have changed. He is talking in terms of defeating Eatala in the whole of Telangana and not just Huzurabad.