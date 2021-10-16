Raghurama to trouble Jagan on AP Legislative Council issue!

YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju is not leaving any opportunity to trouble his party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Raju who is giving sleepless nights not only to Jagan but also all his party leaders and cadre by waging a legal battle in courts seeking cancellation of bail granted to Jagan in illegal assets cases filed by CBI, is now trying to fix Jagan on the issue of abolition of AP Legislative Council.

Raju has decided to meet union law minister Kiren Rijiju seeking abolition of AP Legislative Council as sought by AP CM Jagan.

It may be recalled that Jagan decided to abolish AP Legislative Council in January 2020. The AP Legislative Assembly even passed a resolution to this effect and sent it to the Centre for approval. The Parliament approval is pending since then.

Jagan decided to abolish Legislative Council when TDP was in majority in the House.

In the last 20 months, YSRCP became a majority in Council after several TDP MLCs retired.

In the 58-member Council, TDP’s strength dwindled to 15 while YSRCP’s strength increased to 31.

By January 2022, YSRCP’s strength will increase to 32 as all the MLC seats will be bagged by YSRCP on the back of its absolute majority in the Legislative Assembly.

Now Jagan is not talking about Council abolition as he needs Council to accommodate several YSRCP leaders who could not get minister posts or other nominated posts due to political and caste equations.

Raghurama Raju now wants to seriously pursue the case with the Centre for the abolition of Council as sought by CM Jagan and AP Legislative Council.