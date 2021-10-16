Did TRS govt’s ‘blessings’ avoid MAA split?

The Prakash Raj-led panel has suddenly backtracked on splitting MAA (Movie Artistes Association) and form a new association to weaken MAA.

Speculations are rife in political and cinema circles that rather than saying Prakash Raj-panel backtracking on splitting MAA, it would be apt to say that Prakash Raj-panel was forced to backtrack after they realised that MAA and Manchu-led panel has the ‘blessings’ of TRS government in Telangana.

This became more evident after Telangana cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav attended the swearing-in-ceremony of Manchu Vishnu-led panel on Saturday (today) despite the Prakash Raj-led panel submitting en masse resignation to their elected posts and skipping the swearing-in-ceremony.

Members of MAA strongly believed that the Vishnu-led panel has the backing of TRS government and if they remain in MAA only, the TRS government will cooperate and extend all the benefits and schemes to them like housing scheme, health scheme, pension scheme etc.

They feared that if they split MAA and join the proposed new artists association by Prakash Raj, the TRS government may not extend the benefits and schemes.

This apparently avoided a split in MAA and Prakash Raj was forced to drop his plans to float a new artists association after he realised that nothing can be done without the support of the TRS government.

Since Hyderabad is the hub for Tollywood, MAA members considered it risky to go against the wishes of the TRS government which is ruling Telangana.