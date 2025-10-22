x
Baahubali: The Epic: Rajamouli has a Game Plan

Baahubali: The Epic: Rajamouli has a Game Plan

Baahubali: The Epic is releasing on October 31st and the film is heading for a record release. The runtime is said to be 3 hours and 40 minutes. The film is the combined version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. When it comes to the international markets, Baahubali: The Epic will have a wide release across the IMAX screens and some of the best available screens. The team decided to release the film on October 31st as there are no international releases. SS Rajamouli and his team have a perfect plan and strategy for Baahubali: The Epic.

RRR appealed to the global audience and the audience across several countries enjoyed the film well. While Baahubali was enjoyed on digital platforms, Rajamouli wants the global audience to experience Baahubali: The Epic in theatres. This would indeed help the upcoming film of Rajamouli featuring Mahesh Babu. Several top Hollywood studios are keen to partner for SSMB29 but Rajamouli is not in a hurry. He also wants the world to experience Baahubali: The Epic on the large screen. The makers have spent a year to lock the final content and wrap up the post-production work.

