Home > Movie News

Ilayaraja Vs Mythri Movie Makers Again

Published on October 22, 2025 by sankar

Ilayaraja Vs Mythri Movie Makers Again

Legendary music composer Ilayaraja has been filing complaints against the filmmakers and production houses for using his yesteryear songs without his permission. The team of Manjummel Boys have paid hefty money as compensation as they did not take any prior permission. Mythri Movie Makers faced legal challenges for using the songs in Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly. The team had to remove the songs from the digital version.

Now, Ilayaraja has filed a complaint against Mythri Movie Makers for using the song ‘Karutha Machan’ in their recent production Dude. The film featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju is running successfully in Telugu and Tamil languages after it was released during Diwali. The legendary composer has filed a complaint and Mythri Movie Makers is yet to respond to the complaint.

