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Home > Movie Reviews

Band Melam Movie Review

Published on March 26, 2026 by swathy

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Band Melam Movie Review

Band Melam Movie Review

Band Melam Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 1.5/5

Successful writer Kona Venkat has penned and produced a small film titled Band Melam. Court actors Roshan and Sridevi played the lead roles in this youthful entertainer and the film released today. Here is the review of Band Melam:

Story:

Giri (Roshan) and Raji (Sridevi) are close relatives and they like each other from their childhood days. Their parents decided to get them married during their childhood days but things change later because of the gap between their families. Giri is jobless and he is not responsible. Raji is good at studies and she develops an anger against him for being poor in studies. Giri works for a band and attends marriages while Raji gets into graduation. The rest of the film is all about Giri’s love for Raji and what happens next forms the story of Band Melam.

Analysis:

Band Melam reminds the audience about films like Uyyala Jampala. The film’s plot offers nothing new and the narration too is outdated. The episodes are poor, bland and they hardly impress the audience. Band Melam sounds outdated and uninteresting right from the start of the film. The entertainment penned between the friends too will not appeal to the audience. Giri’s characterization also is not well written and the emotional episodes lack interest. Band Melam concept is laced around the lead actors Giri and Raji but the episodes between them fail to impress the audience. The lead actor has a goal to compose a music album but there is no seriousness in his goal.

Giri plans a music studio and he starts robberies which diverts the film’s plot and kills the essence of Band Melam. The first half ends on a disappointing note and the second half of Band Melam tests the patience of the audience. The most important episodes are narrated in the most uninteresting manner in the second half of the film. The twist behind the heroine’s role too fails to impress. The climax of Band Melam is the biggest disappointment of the film.

Performances:

Roshan proved his acting abilities in Court and he looked energetic in the role of Giri in Band Melam. He went over the board with his acting at times. Sridevi looked natural and apt in the role of Raji. But she has no scope to perform in the second half of the film. All the friends in the hero’s gang are new faces and their episodes are not well written. Two songs composed by Vijay are decent but they fail to connect with the audience. The background score is below average and it makes no impact. Some of the popular tunes from Telangana folk songs are used in the film. The production values of Band Melam too are below the mark. Band Melam is a film that fails in all the departments and this film can be given a skip.

Telugu360 Rating: 1.5/5

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