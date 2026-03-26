Fahadh Faasil in Ram’s Next?

Energetic Star Ram is extra cautious after debacles. He is personally working on the scripts of his upcoming projects. Ram is keen to take up two new films and an official announcement about his next project will be made this week. Logi Vignesh, a debutant who worked as an assistant for Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct the next film of Ram. The project is locked and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is roped in for an important role.

Fahadh Faasil has been approached to essay the role of the lead antagonist in this untitled new-age action thriller. A couple of producers are in talks and Ram will finalize the producer after which an official announcement will be made soon. Ram is also lining up a new film that will be produced by himself on his home banner. Both these projects will start this year. Several writers are working with Ram on both these films. Ram’s last film Andhra King Taluka ended up as a debacle and Ram has been on a break from the past four months.