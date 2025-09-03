Bellamkonda’s Long Delayed Film Update

After the huge setback of Chatrapathi in Hindi, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas returned back to Telugu cinema and he signed Tyson Naidu, an action drama directed by Sekhar Chandra. The film has been delayed by almost two years and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas managed to release Bhairavam and he is releasing Kishkindhapuri in September. But there is no update about the release plans of Tyson Naidu. The makers of Tyson Naidu completed the shoot and the film will now hit the screens in December this year.

An official announcement will be made during Dasara. 14 Reels Plus are the producers of Tyson Naidu and they are occupied with Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2. The film releases on December 5th and Tyson Naidu may hit the screens during Christmas as per the availability of release dates. Nabha Natesh and Pragya Jaiswal are the heroines in Tyson Naidu and Bellamkonda plays the role of a cop. Bheems is the music composer for Tyson Naidu.