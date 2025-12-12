Big Announcement coming from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is the next film of Megastar Chiranjeevi and successful director Anil Ravipudi is the director of this entertainer. The shoot of the film will conclude tomorrow and the solo song on Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently shot in a set in Hyderabad. The movie unit will interact with the media tomorrow to reveal the updates and the promotional plan. The makers will announce the release date of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu officially tomorrow.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will hit the screens on January 12th across the globe. The post-production work of the film is happening currently and the work will complete on a comfortable note. Two singles from the film are out and both of them ended up as chartbusters. Nayanthara is the leading lady in this family entertainer. Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments are the producers. Bheems is the music composer for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The film will compete with Prabhas’ Raja Saab, Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju and Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari and all these films will release during Sankranthi 2026.