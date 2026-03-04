Big News: Yash’s Toxic Postponed

Indian cinema had to witness the biggest clash ever between Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic. The team of Toxic has announced that the film is now postponed to June 4th. The makers have announced that the postponement is due to the ongoing war in the Middle East. The film is made in Kannada and English and is aimed for a global release. This would be a great news as the clash is avoided. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will now have a great chance to open on a grand note and perform well if the word of mouth is decent.

Toxic is an action drama set in Goa and it is directed by Geethu Mohandas. The film is produced by KVN Productions. The makers are already disappointed with the censor issues of Vijay’s Jananayagan and the postponement of Toxic is one more bad news for them. Kiara Advani is the leading lady in Toxic and Yash is the co-producer.