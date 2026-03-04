Charan’s Rai Rai Beats Chikiri, Rewrites Records

Mega Power Star Ram Charan unleashes a storm with Rai Rai Raa Raa, turning the song into a historic pan-South phenomenon. After the smashing impact of Chikiri Chikiri, this intro track pushes the Peddi wave to an all-new peak.

AR Rahman fires up the soundtrack with a thunderous composition. Ram Charan gets a rhythm built for explosive expression, and the screen simply detonates. Rai Rai Raa Raa blasts its way to an all-time South record with 46.1M+ views and 800K+ likes in 24 hours across five languages.

Telugu alone contributes 29.21M views, smashing the earlier benchmarks set by Chikiri (29.1M), Deklenge Saala (28.53M), Kissik (27.9M) and Naa Naa Hyraanaa (23.45). Interestingly, among the top 5, 3 belongs to Charan.

With nationwide trend domination and YouTube’s No.1 spot locked, Rai Rai Raa Raa stands tall as the record-shattering anthem of 2026, further skyrocketing the hype for Peddi, releasing on April 30th.