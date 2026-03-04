x
Switch to: తెలుగు
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Charan’s Rai Rai Beats Chikiri, Rewrites Records

Published on March 4, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
OTT Releases for This Weekend
image
Big News: Yash’s Toxic Postponed
image
Charan’s Rai Rai Beats Chikiri, Rewrites Records
image
Pressure Mounting on Yash
image
Hyderabad Municipal Polls to Be Delayed Amid Changing Political Equations?

Charan’s Rai Rai Beats Chikiri, Rewrites Records

Mega Power Star Ram Charan unleashes a storm with Rai Rai Raa Raa, turning the song into a historic pan-South phenomenon. After the smashing impact of Chikiri Chikiri, this intro track pushes the Peddi wave to an all-new peak.

AR Rahman fires up the soundtrack with a thunderous composition. Ram Charan gets a rhythm built for explosive expression, and the screen simply detonates. Rai Rai Raa Raa blasts its way to an all-time South record with 46.1M+ views and 800K+ likes in 24 hours across five languages.

Telugu alone contributes 29.21M views, smashing the earlier benchmarks set by Chikiri (29.1M), Deklenge Saala (28.53M), Kissik (27.9M) and Naa Naa Hyraanaa (23.45). Interestingly, among the top 5, 3 belongs to Charan.

With nationwide trend domination and YouTube’s No.1 spot locked, Rai Rai Raa Raa stands tall as the record-shattering anthem of 2026, further skyrocketing the hype for Peddi, releasing on April 30th.

Next Big News: Yash’s Toxic Postponed Previous Pressure Mounting on Yash
else

TRENDING

image
OTT Releases for This Weekend
image
Big News: Yash’s Toxic Postponed
image
Charan’s Rai Rai Beats Chikiri, Rewrites Records

Latest

image
OTT Releases for This Weekend
image
Big News: Yash’s Toxic Postponed
image
Charan’s Rai Rai Beats Chikiri, Rewrites Records
image
Pressure Mounting on Yash
image
Hyderabad Municipal Polls to Be Delayed Amid Changing Political Equations?

Most Read

image
Hyderabad Municipal Polls to Be Delayed Amid Changing Political Equations?
image
Pawan Kalyan Launches Hanuman Foundation to Strengthen Wildlife
image
Kesineni Chinni Vs Kolikapudi at Nemali Venugopalaswamy Temple

Related Articles

SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly