Pressure Mounting on Yash

March 19th will witness the clash of the biggest films: Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will have the advantage of the sequel and the first part of the film ended up as a massive hit. Yash is testing his luck after four years with Toxic. The makers are yet to kick-start the promotions on an aggressive note. The teaser received decent response and Toxic too is carrying big expectations.

But Yash has to promote it well and the trailer has to be impressive. The songs too have to be appreciated for Toxic to get big openings. For now, the team is yet to kick-start the promotions. The team of Dhurandhar: The Revenge are yet to start the film’s promotions. The clash will sure divide the footfalls and it is a disadvantage for both the films. The performance depends completely on the word of mouth. For now, the pressure is on Yash and the team of Toxic.