Big Update from Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara

There are a lot of speculations about the release of Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara. The team is also busy closing the major deals. The major delay is due to the VFX work involved which is crucial for this socio fantasy film. The big update is that Chiranjeevi has watched 45 minutes of the output of the VFX work and he was thoroughly impressed with the delivered output. This makes it clear that Vishwambara will soon have its theatrical release. The film is aimed for September 18th release.

Vassishta is the director and an item song is yet to be shot. With this, the entire shoot of Vishwambara will be completed. Trisha is the leading lady and Keeravani is the music composer. Bheems is composing the item number for Vishwambara. Produced by UV Creations, Vishwambara is the costliest film made in Chiranjeevi’s career.