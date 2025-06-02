x
Big Update on Prabhas' Raja Saab Loading

Big Update on Prabhas’ Raja Saab Loading

There is a huge confusion among the Rebelstar fans as there are a lot of ongoing rumors about Raja Saab, the upcoming film of Prabhas. The shoot of the film came to a halt as Prabhas is busy with Fauji and he also flew to Europe for a holiday. The release of Raja Saab too was pushed several times and his fans are worried if Raja Saab releases this year. The makers are finally gearing up for two big updates about the project.

The teaser release date will be announced tomorrow and the teaser of Raja Saab will be out during the mid of June. The film’s release date will be out along with the teaser of Raja Saab. Maruthi is the director of Raja Saab and four songs along with the pending talkie shoot will be completed soon. Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are the leading ladies in this horror thriller. Thaman is the music composer and People Media Factory is producing this big-budget attempt. Rumors say that Raja Saab will release on December 5th across the globe.

