Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Double Elimination Week

The eighth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is reaching new heights of excitement as the show introduces a dramatic twist. The popular reality TV program has announced the arrival of 12 new celebrity contestants through wild card entries, shaking up the dynamics in the Bigg Boss house.

To counter new housemates, the current contestants faced a series of “Fittest of the Survival” challenges. These intense competitions aimed to prevent some wild card entries from joining the show. Despite their efforts, only three out of the 12 potential new contestants were successfully blocked.

The Nikhil clan emerged victorious in two of the five challenges, while the Sita clan secured one win. With the conclusion of these trials, Bigg Boss has hinted that nine new faces will soon enter the house, adding fresh energy to the competition.

As the fourth week of eliminations approaches, rumors are swirling about a potential double elimination. This unexpected turn of events is likely a strategic move by the Bigg Boss team to make room for the incoming wild card entries over the next few weeks. Some sources suggest that three to four contestants might be evicted to accommodate the new arrivals.

The voting patterns have seen significant shifts since the beginning of the week. While Nabeel maintains his top position, other contestants have experienced changes in their rankings. Prerna has climbed to the second spot, overtaking Naga Manikantha, who now sits in third place. Surprisingly, Aditya Om, who initially held the fourth position in unofficial polls, has reportedly fallen to last place in the official votes.

Currently, Prithvi, Soniya Akila and Aditya Om find themselves in the danger zone, receiving the fewest votes from viewers. Among these three, insiders suggest that Aditya Om faces the highest risk of elimination. If a double elimination does occur, Soniya might join Aditya in leaving the Bigg Boss house.

The tension is palpable as six nominees – Nabeel, Prerna, Prithvi, Naga Manikantha, Soniya, and Aditya Om – await their fate. With the possibility of multiple eliminations looming, the atmosphere in the Bigg Boss Telugu house is charged with anticipation and uncertainty.

