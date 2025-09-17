Biopic “Maa Vande” to Chronicle Narendra Modi’s Life

On his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life story was announced for the big screen with Maa Vande. Produced by Veer Reddy M., the film casts Unni Mukundan as Modi, under the direction of Kranthi Kumar C.H.

The narrative goes beyond politics, portraying the boy who became a leader, driven not only by ambition but by his mother Heeraben’s guidance and courage. This emotional bond is woven into the storytelling, making Maa Vande both inspiring and deeply human.

Supporting this vision is a formidable technical team: K.K. Senthil Kumar (DOP), Ravi Basrur (Music), Sreekar Prasad (Editing), Sabu Cyril (Production Design), King Solomon (Action), and Executive Producer Gangadhar N.S. The film will release Pan-India and in English with world-class standards.