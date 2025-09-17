x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Biopic “Maa Vande” to Chronicle Narendra Modi’s Life

Published on September 17, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan has a Shock for Rajkumar Hirani?
image
Biopic “Maa Vande” to Chronicle Narendra Modi’s Life
image
Exclusive: Young actor Divorced: Battling Depression
image
Mirai crosses the huge 100 crore milestone
image
Nizam Distribution: Dil Raju aims a Strong Comeback

Biopic “Maa Vande” to Chronicle Narendra Modi’s Life

On his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life story was announced for the big screen with Maa Vande. Produced by Veer Reddy M., the film casts Unni Mukundan as Modi, under the direction of Kranthi Kumar C.H.

The narrative goes beyond politics, portraying the boy who became a leader, driven not only by ambition but by his mother Heeraben’s guidance and courage. This emotional bond is woven into the storytelling, making Maa Vande both inspiring and deeply human.

Supporting this vision is a formidable technical team: K.K. Senthil Kumar (DOP), Ravi Basrur (Music), Sreekar Prasad (Editing), Sabu Cyril (Production Design), King Solomon (Action), and Executive Producer Gangadhar N.S. The film will release Pan-India and in English with world-class standards.

Next Aamir Khan has a Shock for Rajkumar Hirani? Previous Exclusive: Young actor Divorced: Battling Depression
else

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan has a Shock for Rajkumar Hirani?
image
Biopic “Maa Vande” to Chronicle Narendra Modi’s Life
image
Exclusive: Young actor Divorced: Battling Depression

Latest

image
Aamir Khan has a Shock for Rajkumar Hirani?
image
Biopic “Maa Vande” to Chronicle Narendra Modi’s Life
image
Exclusive: Young actor Divorced: Battling Depression
image
Mirai crosses the huge 100 crore milestone
image
Nizam Distribution: Dil Raju aims a Strong Comeback

Most Read

image
The Future of F1, CPT, and H4-EAD: Time for Reform?
image
Rayalaseema BC leader to get Governor post ?
image
ED Summons Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood in Online Betting Probe

Related Articles

Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look