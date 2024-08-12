BJD objections to the Polavaram project

In a new turn, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik has raised objections over the Polavaram project’s impact on Odisha. The team headed by Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak is all set to visit the Malkangiri district in Odisha. They will also visit Motu, Pata and other areas in the district.

Naveen has criticized NDA’s budget for allotting more funds for the Polavaram project without showing solutions to Odisha’s concerns.

BJD is trying to regain attention in their state, as there are many chances for Congress to become an alternative party to BJP. Naveen Patnaik was unconditionally supporting many bills of the NDA government, but after losing in elections, it looks like Naveen has realized his mistake and started making decisions more wisely.

BJD alleged that the Polavaram project is a curse for tribals in Odisha. Odisha has even filed a petition against Polavaram in the Supreme Court. BJD has already described the BJP party as ‘anti-Adivasi’ and ‘anti-Odisha’, and now their new stance will trouble the BJP more. As per BJD allegations, 25 villages in Motu will be completely submerged, as well as 7,656 hectares of agricultural and forest land in Malkangiri district if the project is completed.

BJD leader Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak’s committee said that if the project is completed, nearly 162 villages will be submerged.

The Polavaram Project received environmental clearance in 2005 and was recognized as a national project in 2014. In 2007, the Odisha government filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the project. In 2018, Naveen even wrote a letter to Modi over the issue.

-Sanyogita