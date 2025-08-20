Bollywood Heat for Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit

Adivi Sesh has delivered successful films over the past few years. He is never in a hurry and is focused on his upcoming projects. He is done with the shoot of Dacoit, an interesting action drama and the makers have announced that the film will release on December 25th. Adivi Sesh’s last film Major was a pan-Indian success and Dacoit will have a wide release in Hindi and other South languages. There is a tough competition for the film in Hindi.

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are shooting for a romantic entertainer directed by Anurag Basu. The teaser caught everyone’s attention and the film is announced for December 25th release. This would be the first choice for the Bollywood audience during the Christmas season. Alia Bhatt is shooting for a big-budget actioner titled Alpha produced by Yash Raj Films. Sharvari and Bobby Deol will be seen in other important roles. Alpha is also slated for December 25th release and this film would also give a tough competition for Dacoit in Hindi. For now, there are three films in the Christmas race this year.