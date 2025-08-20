x
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Bollywood Heat for Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit

Published on August 20, 2025 by sankar

Bollywood Heat for Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit

Adivi Sesh has delivered successful films over the past few years. He is never in a hurry and is focused on his upcoming projects. He is done with the shoot of Dacoit, an interesting action drama and the makers have announced that the film will release on December 25th. Adivi Sesh’s last film Major was a pan-Indian success and Dacoit will have a wide release in Hindi and other South languages. There is a tough competition for the film in Hindi.

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are shooting for a romantic entertainer directed by Anurag Basu. The teaser caught everyone’s attention and the film is announced for December 25th release. This would be the first choice for the Bollywood audience during the Christmas season. Alia Bhatt is shooting for a big-budget actioner titled Alpha produced by Yash Raj Films. Sharvari and Bobby Deol will be seen in other important roles. Alpha is also slated for December 25th release and this film would also give a tough competition for Dacoit in Hindi. For now, there are three films in the Christmas race this year.

