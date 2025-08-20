x
Home > Movie News

Megastar new Film set for a Grand Launch

Published on August 20, 2025 by sankar

Megastar new Film set for a Grand Launch

Megastar Chiranjeevi is lining up new films. He is done with the shoot of Vishwambara and he has Anil Ravipudi’s comic entertainer in shooting mode. He has given his nod for a mass entertainer that will be directed by Bobby Kolli. The film will be made on a huge budget and it will be produced by KVN Productions. The makers are heading for a grand launch and the pooja ceremony will take place on August 22nd in Hyderabad. The regular shoot will start after Chiranjeevi completes the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s film.

The film was initially planned for shoot in September and it may be pushed to October because of the ongoing Union strike. Bobby is currently finalizing the actors and technicians for the film. KVN Productions which is producing Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Yash’s Toxic are making their debut into Telugu with this untitled film. The film is slated for June or July 2026 release in theatres. After this, Chiranjeevi will work with Dasara fame Srikanth Odela.

