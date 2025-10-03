x
Bomb Scare at TN CM Stalin’s Residence and Trisha’s Home

Published on October 3, 2025 by sankar

Bomb Scare at TN CM Stalin’s Residence and Trisha’s Home

Chennai witnessed high drama on Friday after simultaneous bomb threat calls were made to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s residence, actress Trisha’s house, and the Raj Bhavan. The calls sparked panic across the city, with police and bomb squads rushing to the spots. Intensive searches were carried out using sniffer dogs and advanced detection equipment.

While the threats were later confirmed as hoaxes, the incidents created hours of anxiety and fueled speculation across social media. Senior police officials assured citizens that strict security measures remain in place and that Chennai is under close vigilance. An investigation is underway to trace the culprits behind the calls.

