Movie News

Boyapati Left in a Tricky Situation

Published on January 3, 2026 by sankar

Boyapati Left in a Tricky Situation
Boyapati Left in a Tricky Situation

Boyapati Srinu

Mass helmer Boyapati Sreenu’s recent film Akhanda 2 released in December and the film failed to recover the theatrical investments. Balakrishna’s performance is appreciated but Boyapati has been loud with the action sequences. The discussion is now about the next project of Boyapati. All the top and young actors are occupied with back-to-back films. Even if Boyapati impresses with a script, no actor can allocate dates for him in 2026.

Boyapati is also demanding big remuneration and this would be a huge stress for the producer if a young actor comes on board. All the top actors are occupied for the next couple years and Boyapati has to work with a young actor if he wishes to start a film soon. Else, he has to compromise on his remuneration. Some of the actors are not very interested to do loud mass entertainers at this time. Boyapati too has to change his path and pick up a new genre at this time. For now, he is left in a tricky situation.

