Home > Movie News

Breaking: Theatres in Telugu states to be Shut

Published on May 18, 2025 by nymisha

Breaking: Theatres in Telugu states to be Shut

There are ongoing discussions between the distributors of AP and Telangana regarding the revenue share on rental and percentage basis. Most of the exhibitors are mounting pressure to introduce a percentage system to save them from losses. Some of the top producers are against such a plan as they feel that they would lose a major revenue for the exhibitors in the first week of the theatrical run. A crucial meeting has taken place today in Hyderabad and several key decisions are taken:

The exhibitors have decided to shut down the theatres from June 1st. The decision has been taken by Andhra Pradesh Exhibitors Association and Telugu Film Chamber of Telangana. Top producers and exhibitors like Dil Raju and Suresh Babu participated in the meeting. The exhibitors clarified that they cannot run the theatres on a rental basis. The exhibitors will shut theatres and they will approach all the producers with the request.

