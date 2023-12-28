x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

BUBBLEGUM – USA Premieres Today! Book Your Tickets Now!

Published on December 28, 2023 by ramakrishna

TRENDING

image
SC issues notices to Centre and EC on freebies
image
Will Nikhil promote Appudo Ippudo Eppudo?
image
Citadel Honey Bunny Trailer: Full on Action
image
SDT18 Promo: SDT In Beast Look
image
Nani’s project lands in the hands of Nithiin

BUBBLEGUM – USA Premieres Today! Book Your Tickets Now!

Spread the love

Varnikha Visuals is thrilled to announce the premiere of “BUBBLEGUM” today! Directed by Ravikanth Perepu and starring Roshan Kanakala, this New Age Love story is creating waves in Tollywood.

With the trailer crossing 5 million views and four chart-topping songs, the anticipation for this movie is soaring. Book your tickets now for the romantic spectacle, featuring a vibrant score by Sricharan Pakala and the enchanting Maanasa Choudhary.

Presented by People Media Factory and produced by P Vimala under Maheshwari Movies, “BUBBLEGUM” promises top-notch production values.

Varnikha Visuals, known for successes like ‘Hidimbha’ and ‘SKANDA,’ has secured overseas rights. Don’t miss Roshan Kanakala’s USA debut!

Book your tickets at https://linktr.ee/BubblegumUSA for a romantic cinematic experience.

CLICK HERE!! for USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

Next Jumping started from the ruling YSR Congress! Previous Dad Shed Tears While Watching the Movie -Roshan
else

TRENDING

image
Will Nikhil promote Appudo Ippudo Eppudo?
image
Citadel Honey Bunny Trailer: Full on Action
image
SDT18 Promo: SDT In Beast Look

Latest

image
SC issues notices to Centre and EC on freebies
image
Will Nikhil promote Appudo Ippudo Eppudo?
image
Citadel Honey Bunny Trailer: Full on Action
image
SDT18 Promo: SDT In Beast Look
image
Nani’s project lands in the hands of Nithiin

Most Read

image
SC issues notices to Centre and EC on freebies
image
Andhra Pradesh Liquor Shop Lottery: A New Chapter in Local Business
image
Amaravati: AP’s Dream Capital Iconic Buildings Set to Rise

Related Articles

Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling Tejaswi Madivada Styling Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts Diva’s Mirror Selfies Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway Anikha surendran Stunning Looks Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments Ishwarya menon latest photos Flaxseed – Health Benefits Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits Heli Sizzling Photoshoot Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday Bhagyashri Borse admirable look Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics