BUBBLEGUM – USA Premieres Today! Book Your Tickets Now!

Varnikha Visuals is thrilled to announce the premiere of “BUBBLEGUM” today! Directed by Ravikanth Perepu and starring Roshan Kanakala, this New Age Love story is creating waves in Tollywood.

With the trailer crossing 5 million views and four chart-topping songs, the anticipation for this movie is soaring. Book your tickets now for the romantic spectacle, featuring a vibrant score by Sricharan Pakala and the enchanting Maanasa Choudhary.

Presented by People Media Factory and produced by P Vimala under Maheshwari Movies, “BUBBLEGUM” promises top-notch production values.

Varnikha Visuals, known for successes like ‘Hidimbha’ and ‘SKANDA,’ has secured overseas rights. Don’t miss Roshan Kanakala’s USA debut!

Book your tickets at https://linktr.ee/BubblegumUSA for a romantic cinematic experience.

CLICK HERE!! for USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

