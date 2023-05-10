Busiest Director Wrapped Game Changer Climax

Director Shankar is the busiest of all the top directors. He is working simultaneously between two big projects: Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Shankar posted an update on social media that Ram Charan Game Changer’s climax shoot has been wrapped and he also updated that he will shift his focus on Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 silver bullet sequence from today.

Game Changer is scheduled for 2024 release and Indian 2 is scheduled for the 2024 January release, where the official dates are yet to be announced. Shankar has to wrap things simultaneously, as the release dates are nearing.

The updates of Game Changer and leaked pics have created so much buzz on the movie. This film is the Telugu debut for Shankar. Kiara Advani is the lead actress and Karthik Subbaraj has written the story for Game Changer. Dil Raju and Sirish are bankrolling the project under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.