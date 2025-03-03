Buzz: Dhanush and Ajith to team up?

Dhanush’s recent movie as a director, NEEK, a lighthearted love story received a lot of appreciation. He also directed another film called Idly Kadai, featuring Nithya Menen and the film is due for release soon. There are strong rumors that Dhanush will direct a new film with the famous Tamil actor Ajith Kumar as the lead actor. This would be the first time the two stars are expected to work together and the film will be produced by Dhanush’s production house Wunderbar Films. The music will be by Anirudh Ravichander.

Also, there are rumors that Dhanush’s film, Idly Kadai, might not come out on April 10, 2025, as planned. This is because it would be released at the same time as Ajith Kumar’s next movie Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Dhanush is excited about his upcoming movie Kuberaa with Sekhar Kammula, which will be in theaters on June 20. The Tamil actor is also working on a Bollywood movie called Tere Ishq Mein, where Kriti Sanon will play the main female role. Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar has delighted fans with his fun and energetic character in the teaser for his new movie Good Bad Ugly. The film is carrying good expectations.