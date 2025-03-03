x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Dhanush and Ajith to team up?

Published on March 3, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
No Plans to Privatize Ports, Assures Minister Atchannaidu
image
Return of the Dragon Movie Success Meet
image
Alia Bhatt wishes to work with Shah Rukh Khan again
image
Buzz: Dhanush and Ajith to team up?
image
GV Prakash says Kingston will match the experience of Baahubali, Kantara

Buzz: Dhanush and Ajith to team up?

Dhanush’s recent movie as a director, NEEK, a lighthearted love story received a lot of appreciation. He also directed another film called Idly Kadai, featuring Nithya Menen and the film is due for release soon. There are strong rumors that Dhanush will direct a new film with the famous Tamil actor Ajith Kumar as the lead actor. This would be the first time the two stars are expected to work together and the film will be produced by Dhanush’s production house Wunderbar Films. The music will be by Anirudh Ravichander.

Also, there are rumors that Dhanush’s film, Idly Kadai, might not come out on April 10, 2025, as planned. This is because it would be released at the same time as Ajith Kumar’s next movie Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Dhanush is excited about his upcoming movie Kuberaa with Sekhar Kammula, which will be in theaters on June 20. The Tamil actor is also working on a Bollywood movie called Tere Ishq Mein, where Kriti Sanon will play the main female role. Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar has delighted fans with his fun and energetic character in the teaser for his new movie Good Bad Ugly. The film is carrying good expectations.

Next Alia Bhatt wishes to work with Shah Rukh Khan again Previous GV Prakash says Kingston will match the experience of Baahubali, Kantara
else

TRENDING

image
Alia Bhatt wishes to work with Shah Rukh Khan again
image
Buzz: Dhanush and Ajith to team up?
image
GV Prakash says Kingston will match the experience of Baahubali, Kantara

Latest

image
No Plans to Privatize Ports, Assures Minister Atchannaidu
image
Return of the Dragon Movie Success Meet
image
Alia Bhatt wishes to work with Shah Rukh Khan again
image
Buzz: Dhanush and Ajith to team up?
image
GV Prakash says Kingston will match the experience of Baahubali, Kantara

Most Read

image
No Plans to Privatize Ports, Assures Minister Atchannaidu
image
Rohit Sharma Is Fat: BJP Wanted Rahul Gandhi To Play Cricket
image
Nara Lokesh Addresses Mega DSC and School Safety in Assembly

Related Articles

Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special