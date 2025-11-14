x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Vaisshnav Tej and Vikram Kumar Film on Cards?

Published on November 14, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Kaantha Movie Review: Strong Performances Lift a Slow Narrative
image
Early Trends Show Congress Leading in Jubilee Hills Bypoll
image
Buzz: Vaisshnav Tej and Vikram Kumar Film on Cards?
image
Rajamouli has Numerous Options for GlobeTrotter
image
TTD Ghee Adulteration Case: Workers Flagged the Issue Long Ago

Buzz: Vaisshnav Tej and Vikram Kumar Film on Cards?

Mega hero Vaisshnav Tej has been idle for the past two years. The audience are waiting for the next film announcement from the actor and Vaisshnav Tej has rejected a bunch of films. Some of the prominent producers have sent scripts for this Uppena actor and he straightaway rejected most of them. Vaisshnav Tej has met Manam fame Vikram Kumar and discussed a script recently. The talks are going on currently though nothing has been finalized.

Vikram Kumar will work on the final script and he will narrate it to Vaisshnav Tej next year. For now, the talks are going on. Vikram Kumar is also working on a script for Vijay Deverakonda and the talks are in the advanced stages. UV Creations will produce this project and an official announcement will be made next year. Vaisshnav Tej is also in talks with other filmmakers and no project has been finalized for now. His next film shoot will start next year.

Next Early Trends Show Congress Leading in Jubilee Hills Bypoll Previous Rajamouli has Numerous Options for GlobeTrotter
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Vaisshnav Tej and Vikram Kumar Film on Cards?
image
Rajamouli has Numerous Options for GlobeTrotter
image
Rajinikant and Kamal Haasan Film: Why So Much Confusion?

Latest

image
Kaantha Movie Review: Strong Performances Lift a Slow Narrative
image
Early Trends Show Congress Leading in Jubilee Hills Bypoll
image
Buzz: Vaisshnav Tej and Vikram Kumar Film on Cards?
image
Rajamouli has Numerous Options for GlobeTrotter
image
TTD Ghee Adulteration Case: Workers Flagged the Issue Long Ago

Most Read

image
Early Trends Show Congress Leading in Jubilee Hills Bypoll
image
TTD Ghee Adulteration Case: Workers Flagged the Issue Long Ago
image
Nara Lokesh Leads the Next Tech Wave: Major IT and Infrastructure Projects Launched in Visakhapatnam

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts