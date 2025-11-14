Buzz: Vaisshnav Tej and Vikram Kumar Film on Cards?

Mega hero Vaisshnav Tej has been idle for the past two years. The audience are waiting for the next film announcement from the actor and Vaisshnav Tej has rejected a bunch of films. Some of the prominent producers have sent scripts for this Uppena actor and he straightaway rejected most of them. Vaisshnav Tej has met Manam fame Vikram Kumar and discussed a script recently. The talks are going on currently though nothing has been finalized.

Vikram Kumar will work on the final script and he will narrate it to Vaisshnav Tej next year. For now, the talks are going on. Vikram Kumar is also working on a script for Vijay Deverakonda and the talks are in the advanced stages. UV Creations will produce this project and an official announcement will be made next year. Vaisshnav Tej is also in talks with other filmmakers and no project has been finalized for now. His next film shoot will start next year.