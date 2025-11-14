x
Rajamouli has Numerous Options for GlobeTrotter

Published on November 14, 2025 by sankar

GlobeTrotter is the biggest ever film made in Indian cinema. SS Rajamouli has been in plans to take the film to international corners and the plans are on. There are a lot of speculations about Rajamouli collaborating with several international players but nothing has been finalized for now. The film’s producer KL Narayana is capable of pooling the funds for the film and hence, Rajamouli along with the producer is not in a hurry to collaborate now. But they have plans to collaborate with international studios at a later date before the film’s release.

GlobeTrotter needs a Hollywood Studio to take the film to all the countries and promote the film well. Though Rajamouli is capable of planning a grand release, he needs the support of efficient studios who handled some of the biggest English movies. It is clear that the GlobeTrotter team needs assistance or support before the release and they do not need any collaborations for now. The talks are going on and nothing has been finalized for now. The title glimpse of GlobeTrotter will be released tomorrow evening through a grand event. Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran are the lead actors in this stylish forest adventure which is made on a record budget.

