TTD Ghee Adulteration Case: Workers Flagged the Issue Long Ago

The ghee adulteration scandal in the making of the sacred Tirumala laddus has taken a serious turn. New details show that TTD potu workers detected the problem during the previous YSRCP government and reported it directly to the then Executive Officer, A.V. Dharma Reddy. Their complaints, however, were set aside without action.

Today, the case is under the scrutiny of a Special Investigation Team, and Dharma Reddy is facing long hours of questioning. As the probe deepens, the workers’ old complaint has resurfaced and sparked a new debate. It is becoming evident that the signs of adulteration were visible much earlier, yet ignored.

Workers Alerted the EO in 2023

In 2023, potu workers personally approached Dharma Reddy with a serious concern. They said the ghee supplied for laddu preparation gave off a foul smell and did not solidify. They noticed it turned greasy like oil, and the laddus failed to stay fresh for long.

Instead of ordering an immediate inspection, the workers say they were told that this was “organic ghee” and that such a texture was normal. He reportedly instructed them to continue using it. Workers claim no follow-up visit or quality check took place.

A Massive Production, a Tiny Laboratory

Every day, around four lakh laddus are prepared for devotees. During peak days, a buffer stock of up to three lakh laddus is maintained. This requires 13,000 to 18,000 kilograms of ghee every single day. Yet the quality of such a huge volume of ghee was examined in a lab equipped with only ₹50,000 worth of basic tools. The scale of the operation and the minimal testing capabilities have raised fundamental questions about the previous administration’s oversight.

New Government Steps In, Quality Tests Ordered

After the change in government, the TTD administration began to focus on raw material quality. When Shyamala Rao took charge as EO last year, he conducted a meeting with potu staff.

The workers again reported that not just ghee but even gram flour and cardamom were of poor quality. The EO immediately inspected the potu and ordered that the ghee and all other raw materials be tested at the FSSAI-certified laboratory. Those results confirmed that adulterated ghee had indeed been supplied.

SIT Questions Dharma Reddy for Hours

The SIT has now intensified the probe. Officers questioned the former EO for nearly seven and a half hours at the Alipiri Bhudevi Complex office.

They asked why tender conditions for ghee suppliers were altered and whether there were any incentives behind those changes. They also questioned why a key decision maker would allow such compromises inside one of the most sacred institutions in the country.

Dharma Reddy reportedly said that the tender changes were made with the consent of committee members, including senior officials and the former TTD chairman. According to sources, he gave direct answers to some questions and maintained silence on others.

Sacred Trust Cannot Be Betrayed

The Tirumala laddu is not just a prasadam. It represents faith, purity, and an unbroken tradition. Any compromise in its preparation is a violation of devotees’ trust. The unfolding investigation suggests that warnings were ignored and quality concerns were neglected.

Acts that taint the sanctity of the temple will not be tolerated for long. The SIT’s questioning has already begun to shine light on decisions that were taken behind closed doors. More truth is expected to emerge as the investigation continues.