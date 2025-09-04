Can Anushka do More Films?

During the promotions of every film, Anushka has been making a statement that she would be busy and sign more and more films. She enjoys terrific craze in South and Nayanthara is the other actress who enjoys so much craze like Anushka. Nayanthara is doing many films and she is also charging big money. Anushka’s films are doing great business and several directors, producers are in the race to work with the actress. But Anushka is selective and signs very few films.

Though her weight loss struggle is a reason, the new VFX technology is doing wonders on screen to cut down the weight of any actor. The technology is expensive but the specialists are working to make corrections for the body as per the requirement. Still, Anushka is not signing many films. The actress is aware of her market and potential but she remains selective. She revealed that she would do more films during an interaction with Rana recently. But will the actress do more films or continue to be choosy?