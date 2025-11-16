CBI to grill BRS leader Putta Madhu

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued notices to BRS senior leader and former MLA Putta Madhu to attend for inquiry on Monday. The CBI will grill controversial leader in the High Court advocates couple murder case.

Former MLA of Manthani Putta Madhu is set to attend for inquiry to be conducted by CBI sleuths in Ramagundem on Monday. CBI officials have been conducting inquiry by staying in Ramagundem for the past one month. They have been carrying out interrogation in the case at Ramagundem Police Commissioner office.

The High Court Advocates Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani were brutally murdered in February 2021. The shocking murder of the lawyer couple raised serious questions over the law and order situation under KCR’s rule then. It has been widely alleged that the advocates couple have been hacked to death for questioning the illegal and corruption activities of BRS leaders.

Inspite of huge public outcry, then BRS Government did not take any stern action in advocates couple murder case. No swift action was taken even after Congress assuming power, though many Congress leaders openly accused Putta Madhu in the case.

However Telangana High Court intervened in the case and ordered Revanth Reddy Sarkar to hand over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation. Thus High Court’s intervention has brought new hope that culprits in the brutal murder case will be punished.