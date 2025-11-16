x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

CBI to grill BRS leader Putta Madhu

Published on November 16, 2025 by deepthinandanreddy

TRENDING

image
India Collapses at Eden Gardens
image
CBI to grill BRS leader Putta Madhu
image
Boyapati Srinu promises immersive 3D experience with Akhanda 2
image
World Bank funds used in Bihar polls : PK
image
Photos: Akhanda 2 Press Meet

CBI to grill BRS leader Putta Madhu

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued notices to BRS senior leader and former MLA Putta Madhu to attend for inquiry on Monday. The CBI will grill controversial leader in the High Court advocates couple murder case.

Former MLA of Manthani Putta Madhu is set to attend for inquiry to be conducted by CBI sleuths in Ramagundem on Monday. CBI officials have been conducting inquiry by staying in Ramagundem for the past one month. They have been carrying out interrogation in the case at Ramagundem Police Commissioner office.

The High Court Advocates Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani were brutally murdered in February 2021. The shocking murder of the lawyer couple raised serious questions over the law and order situation under KCR’s rule then. It has been widely alleged that the advocates couple have been hacked to death for questioning the illegal and corruption activities of BRS leaders.

Inspite of huge public outcry, then BRS Government did not take any stern action in advocates couple murder case. No swift action was taken even after Congress assuming power, though many Congress leaders openly accused Putta Madhu in the case.

However Telangana High Court intervened in the case and ordered Revanth Reddy Sarkar to hand over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation. Thus High Court’s intervention has brought new hope that culprits in the brutal murder case will be punished.

Next India Collapses at Eden Gardens Previous Boyapati Srinu promises immersive 3D experience with Akhanda 2
else

TRENDING

image
Boyapati Srinu promises immersive 3D experience with Akhanda 2
image
Key Developments in iBomma Organizer Arrest
image
Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi: What to Expect?

Latest

image
India Collapses at Eden Gardens
image
CBI to grill BRS leader Putta Madhu
image
Boyapati Srinu promises immersive 3D experience with Akhanda 2
image
World Bank funds used in Bihar polls : PK
image
Photos: Akhanda 2 Press Meet

Most Read

image
CBI to grill BRS leader Putta Madhu
image
World Bank funds used in Bihar polls : PK
image
Vizag CII Summit Brings Record Investments, But the Real Test Begins Now

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts