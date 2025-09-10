CBN announces one more welfare scheme in ‘Super Six Super Hit’ public meet

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced one more welfare scheme in the ‘Super Six Super Hit’ public meeting held in Anantapur on Wednesday. He declared, Vahana Mitra scheme will be launched on Vijayadasami festival day. Through this Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, each auto driver in the state will receive Rs 15,000 per annum.

“This is not a political meeting. This is a meeting held to present the progress report of TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance Government’s 15 months rule. AP People have given a historic mandate in 2024 by giving 164 seats with 94 percent strike rate for us. As promised to people, the TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance Govt has fulfilled all the Super Six promises made during elections,” said CM Chandrababu Naidu speaking in Anantapur on Wednesday.

“We are fulfilling all the promises made by us. We have given Rs 15,000 each to all the children in the state through ‘Thalliki Vandanam scheme. Disbursed money into the accounts of 47 lakh farmers through Annadata Sukhibhava scheme. Free bus scheme is zooming ahead with jet speed. Already women have made 5 crore free trips through the Sthree Shakthi scheme. Filled up 16,347 teacher posts through Mega DSC. Giving three free gas cylinders through Deepam scheme. We will soon launch the Vahana Mitra scheme on Dasara festival day for auto drivers. Each auto driver will be paid Rs 15,000 per annum through Vahana Mitra scheme,” announced CM Chandrababu Naidu.

While listing out the welfare schemes taken up by alliance Govt, CM Chandrababu Naidu stressed that these initiatives were aimed at improving the standard of living of people and not for votes.

‘Rappa.. Rappa..’ dialogue in CBN’s speech:

CM Chandrababu gave a mass warning to YSRCP in his speech, making reference to ‘Rappa ..Rappa..dialogue.

“YSRCP lost its identity. It is cheating people with fake politics. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy doesn’t even know the alphabets of politics. He is demanding Opposition status to come to the Assembly. People have to give Opposition status, not me. If they say ‘Rappa..Rappa..’without coming to the Assembly, will we stay silent? CBN is here. Police will arrive at your doorstep within 10 minutes, if you make fake and hate mongering posts,” thundered CM Chandrababu Naidu.