Chandrababu Naidu Challenges YSRCP on Debts!

Andhra Pradesh’s total debt has reached Rs. 9,74,556 crores.

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu challenged anyone who disagrees to come to the Assembly, where he said he would prove the numbers. Chandrababu criticized the previous government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing it of failing to create wealth and instead pushing the state into financial trouble. He described the state’s current condition as being “on a ventilator” and said the previous government “grazed like wild animals for five years,” leaving Andhra Pradesh in a dire situation.

AP CM Chandrababu accused YSRCP of stopping the construction of the capital Amaravati and damaging the AP brand. He said they neglected the Polavaram project and damaged the diaphragm wall. Even during floods, they did not care and made the project ineffective. He alleged that YSRCP’s “government terrorism” forced industries to flee, depriving the youth of job opportunities. Chandrababu spoke in the Assembly during the budget session.

AP CM Chandrababu said that by cancelling PPAs, the government had to pay Rs 9,000 crores without using electricity. He said they made consumers pay higher rates in the open market. He criticized that people now have to pay additional electricity bills due to the mistakes of one person in power. He said YSRCP looted the entire sand business, which affected the construction sector. As for liquor, he said they indulged in illegal activities and corruption without any control.

Chandrababu Naidu said the money looted through illegal activities was shifted to Tadepalli Palace. Now, he said, they have put that system back in place. He said they imposed taxes on garbage, affecting people’s living standards. He alleged that they used the police system for partisan politics, making democracy shameful and they also harassed a doctor named Sudhakar who asked for masks during the Corona period and made him look crazy. The YSRCP government has cruelly harassed an individual, he thundered. He said they gave kickbacks for capital expenditure and created a mess.

He raised the flag that all the roads in the state are now full of potholes, like wild animals destroying 10% of the crop and damaging 90%. He said they have destroyed all systems in AP in the same way. He criticized that they ruled in a malicious way, despite people trusting and voting for them. He said YS Jagan did not undertake a single project or initiative to create wealth. He said YS Jagan even chased away industrialists who came for investments.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu also mentioned about Rishikonda Palace worth Rs 430 crores of public money, destroying the environment and building palaces and offices for their family members. He said YSRCP government provided false information to NGT, High Court, and Supreme Court and has misused 700 crores on survey stones and books with their own photos.

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu said they colored government buildings and gave advertisements worth 400 crores to their own newspaper. They also created “psychos” on social media. He said they even posted on social media about the character of the ex- Chief Minister’s own mother. He said no woman in the state can be insulted, and they will take strict action by sharpening the law and they will crush with an iron fist to protect the people and women.

