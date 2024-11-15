YS Sunitha Meets Kadapa SP

Former Andhra Pradesh MP YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunitha met the Kadapa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidyasagar on Friday. During the meeting, Sunitha discussed two key issues with the SP: the details of the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy and the offensive social media posts made by YSRCP social media worker Varra Ravinder Reddy against her, her sister YS Sharmila, and aunt, YS Rajeshekhar Reddy’s wife YS Vijayamma.

Sunitha informed the SP about the new posts made by Varra Ravinder Reddy that were allegedly abusive and defamatory towards her family members. She also mentioned that she had already filed a complaint with the Hyderabad police regarding these posts and provided the SP with the case details. YS Sharmila had also filed a separate complaint in Hyderabad, leading to the registration of a case against Varra Ravinder Reddy. Sunitha requested the SP to take strict action against Varra Ravinder Reddy for these offensive posts.

In his remand report, Varra Ravinder Reddy admitted that he had posted offensive content against opposition party leaders and their family members on the instructions of YSRCP leader Sajjala Bhargav Reddy. He claimed that Bhargav Reddy had threatened him severely for not posting such content against the rival parties. Varra also revealed that he had been using the login credentials provided by Avināsh Reddy’s PA Raghava Reddy to make these posts.

The Kadapa SP assured Sunitha that the police would take appropriate action based on the information provided. Sunitha later left for Hyderabad from the Kadapa airport.

-Sanyogita