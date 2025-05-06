Chandrababu Naidu Orders All Public Services to be Delivered Through WhatsApp Governance

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to provide all government services through WhatsApp governance. During a review meeting on Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), the CM emphasised that citizens should not have to visit government offices for their work.

“No citizen should have to run around government offices to get their work done,” stated CM Naidu, instructing officials to ensure all services are available online through WhatsApp governance. He asked RTGS authorities to focus on making services accessible digitally.

Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting on Real-Time Governance Society activities at the Secretariat, where he suggested increasing public awareness about WhatsApp governance. He directed officials to take measures to ensure all services are available online without any obstacles and asked government departments to improve their operations in this direction.

Chandrababu ordered officials to explore ways to provide better services using drone technology. “Explain to the public how many different types of services can be delivered through drones and make arrangements for them to access these services,” he said.

The Andhra Pradesh CM also suggested accelerating work-from-home job creation initiatives, highlighting the need for continuous promotion and systematic planning. He recommended conducting a comprehensive assessment of how many jobs would be available in the next three years, how many people could be employed, and what skills they would need.

Officials informed the CM that data leak tasks are nearly complete and that they’re currently providing 273 types of services through WhatsApp governance. IT Secretary Katamneni Bhaskar explained that 370-380 services would be available by June 12.

They also mentioned setting up an “Aware Hub” in RTGS to study weather changes and provide timely services. Officials explained that AI-based IVRS alerts would reach citizens through phone calls.