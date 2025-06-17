x
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty's Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Home > Politics

Chandrababu’s Serious Warning To YSRCP

Published on June 17, 2025 by nymisha

Chandrababu’s Serious Warning To YSRCP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has issued a stern warning to the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), declaring that his government will not tolerate any return to the disruptive and violent politics that, according to him, defined their previous term. Speaking at a public meeting, Chandrababu Naidu said that he has “buried the ghost of misrule” and assured people that there is no need to fear its comeback. He made it clear that any attempts to create unrest, provoke violence, or misuse police forces will be dealt with firmly.

Referring to incidents like the “Kodikatti” drama, the “Gulakarrai” tactics, and conspiracy cases allegedly staged against him during the YSRCP regime, Naidu criticised what he called political theatrics and baseless accusations. He accused the opposition of engaging in gimmicks and creating unnecessary tensions, especially during times of political transition. He warned that if anyone tries to bring back Pulivendula-style violent politics, they will be “cut down” without hesitation.

Chandrababu Naidu highlighted that his government believes in evidence-based governance and clean administration, unlike what he claimed was seen during the previous regime. He said rogue elements trying to disturb peace and harmony in the state would be crushed, and he reassured farmers that any disturbances in market yards or rural areas would be addressed immediately.

Chandrababu Naidu’s comments highlight a significant shift in tone from his administration, which now seems ready to take a hardline stance against the YSRCP. With the TDP back in power with a strong mandate, the CM made it clear that he expects political discipline from all sides and warned that irresponsible behaviour from YSRCP will not be ignored.

Next Samyuktha joins Puri Jagannadh's Film Previous The Rise of Social Media Trolls in Cinema: From Comedy Stars to Leading Heroes
