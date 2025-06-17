Chandrababu’s Serious Warning To YSRCP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has issued a stern warning to the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), declaring that his government will not tolerate any return to the disruptive and violent politics that, according to him, defined their previous term. Speaking at a public meeting, Chandrababu Naidu said that he has “buried the ghost of misrule” and assured people that there is no need to fear its comeback. He made it clear that any attempts to create unrest, provoke violence, or misuse police forces will be dealt with firmly.

Referring to incidents like the “Kodikatti” drama, the “Gulakarrai” tactics, and conspiracy cases allegedly staged against him during the YSRCP regime, Naidu criticised what he called political theatrics and baseless accusations. He accused the opposition of engaging in gimmicks and creating unnecessary tensions, especially during times of political transition. He warned that if anyone tries to bring back Pulivendula-style violent politics, they will be “cut down” without hesitation.

Chandrababu Naidu highlighted that his government believes in evidence-based governance and clean administration, unlike what he claimed was seen during the previous regime. He said rogue elements trying to disturb peace and harmony in the state would be crushed, and he reassured farmers that any disturbances in market yards or rural areas would be addressed immediately.

Chandrababu Naidu’s comments highlight a significant shift in tone from his administration, which now seems ready to take a hardline stance against the YSRCP. With the TDP back in power with a strong mandate, the CM made it clear that he expects political discipline from all sides and warned that irresponsible behaviour from YSRCP will not be ignored.