Home > Movie News

Change of Plan from Vijay Deverakonda

Published on October 27, 2025 by sankar

Change of Plan from Vijay Deverakonda
Change of Plan from Vijay Deverakonda

Young actor Vijay Deverakonda has signed two new films. One of them is to be directed by Rahul Sankrityan and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. This is a periodic film planned on a massive budget. The other film is directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and the film is a rural entertainer produced by Dil Raju. Vijay Deverakonda had plans to complete Rahul’s project first but he changed his plans recently. As Rahul Sankrityan’s film is a periodic film involving huge budgets and extensive post-production work, he allocated bulk dates for Ravi Kiran Kola’s Rowdy Janardhan.

Vijay Deverakonda will shoot for Rahul’s periodic film in regular schedules and the film will be in making for more than a year. He will complete and release Rowdy Janardhan on a priority basis. The new schedule of the film started today and Vijay Deverakonda, Keerthy Suresh are shooting for key scenes. The makers will release the film next year and Rahul Sankrityan’s film will hit the screens in 2027.

