Crucial changes for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Harish Shankar got his career’s biggest shock with Mr Bachchan. The film is one of the biggest disasters of Telugu cinema. The producers lost big money and Harish Shankar moved on to his next film. He will soon resume the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh featuring Pawan Kalyan. Except for a few action episodes, a major portion of the film is yet to be shot. After the failure of Mr Bachchan, Harish Shankar and his team are currently reworking on the script. Crucial changes are being made for the second half of Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

The discussions have been going on for the past ten days. Harish Shankar took a small break and flew to the USA for a short trip. The scripts discussions will resume once he returns back from the USA. Pawan Kalyan is expected to allocate dates for the film in November. Harish Shankar and his team will complete the changes and will be ready with the bound script by October. Sree Leela plays the leading lady in Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Pawan Kalyan essays the role of a cop. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh.