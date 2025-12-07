Dallas Turns Yellow: Nara Lokesh Gets a Heartfelt Welcome From Telugu Community

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh received a warm and emotional welcome from the Telugu community during his visit to Dallas. Speaking at a packed diaspora gathering, he said that Telugu NRIs had stood by the party through its most difficult years and that his family would always remain grateful for their unwavering support. Lokesh called them “Most Reliable Indians,” a title he said they had earned through commitment and courage.

Lokesh credited the global Telugu community for playing a major role in the NDA’s sweeping 164 out of 175-seat mandate in Andhra Pradesh. He said the victory was not just a political result but a reaffirmation of belief in development, efficiency and stability. Lokesh also reminded the audience of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “Why not 175?” and remarked with a hint of sarcasm that the people of Andhra Pradesh responded in the clearest way possible, by giving YSRCP only 11 seats. According to him, the state is now “India’s Brand Ambassador of Speed,” with rapid decentralised growth taking shape across eight major industrial and innovation clusters.

He outlined the government’s plan to create twenty lakh jobs in five years. He revealed that Andhra Pradesh had already secured investment commitments worth twenty lakh crore rupees with the potential to generate sixteen lakh jobs. Lokesh urged young professionals to see themselves not only as job seekers but also as job creators through innovation hubs and emerging tech ecosystems.

In a special message to students abroad, Lokesh announced the “Kallaku Rekkalu” initiative, designed to support overseas Telugu students throughout their education journey. He also promised full protection and assistance for diaspora families through AP NRT services, assuring them that the state would stand with them wherever they lived.

Lokesh emphasised that Andhra Pradesh needs fifteen years of stable governance under the NDA to rebuild institutions, accelerate development and restore investor confidence. He said that those who insulted or harassed women during the previous administration would not escape accountability. Justice and development, he added, would move forward together.

The Dallas meeting was filled with pride, nostalgia and renewed energy. Many attendees said they felt more connected to their homeland than ever. Lokesh’s message was clear and heartfelt: whether in Andhra Pradesh or anywhere in the world, the strength of the Telugu community comes from its people, and the party’s bond with its grassroots will always remain unbreakable.