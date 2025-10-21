Deepika and Ranveer introduce their Daughter

Top Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been happily married for years. The duo is blessed with a baby girl named Dua on September 8, 2024. The star couple kept her away from the eyes of cameras. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their baby girl to the world. They posted some pictures of Dua on their official Instagram handles. Dua looked cute and adorable in the clicks. The family wore specially designed traditional wear.

Both Deepika and Ranveer are the highest paid actors of Indian cinema. Deepika Padukone is shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s King which is one of the most awaited films. She is also the leading lady in Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie directed by Atlee. Ranveer Singh is eagerly waiting for the release of Dhurandhar and the film releases in December.