The Dekhlenge Saala song from Ustaad Bhagat Singh has created history, breaking records with over 29.6 million views in just 24 hours! The song has become an instant hit, going viral on social media and captivating audiences worldwide.

DSP’s catchy composition and the team’s hard work have paid off, earning widespread acclaim. Dinesh Master’s choreography, tailored perfectly for Pawan Kalyan, has received huge applause. Bhaskarabhatla’s motivational and commercial blend of lyrics has proved to be a massive success.

The efforts of Cult Captain Harish Shankar have resulted in a visual treat for fans, convincing Pawan Kalyan to dance and delivering a massive feast. The song’s success is also attributed to the tireless efforts of Art Director Anand Sai, Costume Designer Neeta Lulla, and Cinematographer Ravi Varman, who have collectively created a vibrant and visually stunning experience.

The team behind Dekhlenge Saala has truly delivered an unforgettable experience, and we congratulate them on this phenomenal success!

Sung by Vishal Dadlani, Haripriya Lyrics Baskarabatla Music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad Choreography by Dinesh Master