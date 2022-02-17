Deverakonda Calls For Auditions

Anand Deverakonda has been picking new-age and experimental subjects right from the start of his career. He is now raring to commence shooting for Gam Gam Ganesh, another new-age action thriller.

Now, Anand has called for auditions for Gam Gam Ganesha. In a promotional vide released by the makers, Anand is seen giving an audition for the hero role. He looks sharp and energetic in the same.

The purpose of the video is to encourage aspiring actors to give auditions for supporting roles in the film. Those interested should send their audition clips by 15 March.

Gam Gam Ganesha has Anand Deverakonda in the lead role. The film is directed by Uday Shetty and produced by Kedar and Vamsi Karumanchi.