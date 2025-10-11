x
Home > Movie News

Diwali Mad Rush: Dent for All Releases

Published on October 11, 2025 by sankar

Diwali Mad Rush: Dent for All Releases
Diwali Mad Rush: Dent for All Releases

Kiran Abbavaram’s K Ramp, Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kada, Priyadarshi’s Mithra Mandali along with Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude are releasing next weekend during Diwali. All these films are targeted for youth and are carrying their own expectations. Most of them bank on entertainment and the audience will have too many options in theatres next weekend. Some of them would have skipped the mad rush and opted for a solo release to get better box-office numbers.

All it matters is the word of mouth instead of festival rush. At least two films should have skipped the Diwali race. As the Diwali holiday falls on a weekday, all the films have decided to release during the holiday weekend. Dude trailer is already out and it was impressive. The trailers of K Ramp and Telusu Kada will release today and tomorrow. The trailer of Mithra Mandali too was released sometime ago. The box-office targets for all the four films are not big but the clash would be a clear dent for the revenues for all the films as all of them are youthful entertainers.

Diwali Mad Rush: Dent for All Releases
Diwali Mad Rush: Dent for All Releases
